Murray-Boyles' 22 points, Ugusuk's 3 in OT lead South Carolina to 91-88 win over No. 25 Clemson

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Collin Murray-Boyles scored 22 points and Morris Ugusuk hit a 3-pointer in overtime to give South Carolina the lead for good in a 91-88 victory over rival No. 25 Clemson on Tuesday night.

South Carolina (8-3) seemed to have things in hand, ahead 76-69 in the final two minutes of regulation. But Chase Hunter had three 3-pointers down the stretch, including a bank shot with 0.3 seconds left that tied it at 80 and forced the extra period.

Ugusuk hit a 3-pointer and Murray-Boyles followed with a pair of foul shots to extend the lead.

Duke transfer Christian Reeves had two foul shots for Clemson (9-3) down 89-87 with 3.7 seconds to go. But he missed the first one and his line drive attempt banked in. Jamarii Thomas was quickly fouled by the Tigers and made both.

Hunter's floating 3-pointer at the buzzer came up short as South Carolina won its fifth straight.

Hunter finished with 27 points and Schieffelin had 23 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out in overtime.

Stute finished with 19 points for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Myles Stute (10) celebrates a three point basket against the Clemson Tigers during the first half of an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Columbia, N.C. Credit: AP/Scott Kinser

Takeaways

Clemson: The Tigers made the rankings with a splashy, 80-76 win over top-5 Kentucky earlier this month. But they have lost two straight and will likely fall from the rankings.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks are finding their stride with five straight victories, including three over ACC opponents in that stretch.

Key moment

Ugusuk, a sophomore, was 1 of 7 before making his critical 3-pointer in overtime.

Key stat

South Carolina's Nick Pringle had 18 points. He had 16 points and 11 rebounds against Clemson for Alabama in an 89-82 Elite Eight victory last March.

Clemson Tigers guard Chase Hunter (1) drives past South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jamarii Thomas (6) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Columbia, N.C. Credit: AP/Scott Kinser

Up next

Clemson opens its home ACC season against Wake Forest on Saturday. South Carolina plays Radford at home Sunday.