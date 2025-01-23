Chase Hunter scores 23 points, Lakhin has double-double and Clemson defeats Syracuse 86-72

CLEMSON, S.C. — Chase Hunter scored 23 points, Viktor Lakhin added 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Clemson defeated Syracuse 86-72 on Wednesday night.

The Tigers shot 58% in the first half and turned nine Syracuse turnovers into 14 points. Hunter scored 18 points in the half on 7-of-9 shooting, hitting 4 of 5 3-pointers. For the game, he had three steals to reach 100 in his career and his one assist left him at 398 for his career.

There were six lead changes in the first eight-plus minutes with Clemson taking the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Hunter that made it 18-16. The Tigers scored the last 10 points of the half and led 48-29.

Clemson led by at least 20 points for much of the second half until JJ Starling's 3-pointer got Syracuse within 76-59 with about six minutes remaining. Three more 3-pointers got the Orange as close as 85-72 with one minute to go but they did not score again.

Jaeden Zackery had 14 points and Ian Schieffelin 11 for Clemson (16-4, 8-1 ACC), which has started conference play 8-1 for the second time in three seasons. The Tigers went on to open 10-1 in the ACC in 2022-23.

Starling scored 25 points and Eddie Lampkin 14 for Syracuse (9-10, 3-5 ACC).

Clemson shot 56% and Syracuse 54%. The Tigers had a 19-4 advantage in points after turnovers. Syracuse had 14 turnovers and Clemson only seven.

Clemson plays at Virginia Tech on Saturday when Syracuse hosts Pitt.