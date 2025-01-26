SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Clemson wins 5th straight game, beats Virginia Tech 72-57 behind Wiggins' 16 points

By The Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Chauncey Wiggins made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead four in double-figure scoring and Clemson cruised to a 72-57 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday night for its fifth straight win.

Del Jones scored 13 points for Clemson (17-4, 9-1 ACC). Viktor Lakhin and Jaeden Zackery added 11 points apiece.

Virginia Tech, which trailed by 17 points early in the second half, used a 16-3 run to pull to within 49-45 with 10:10 remaining but didn't get closer.

A 12-1 surge that included an Ian Schieffelin dunk and a pair of free throws gave the Tigers their largest lead of the game, 72-53, with 2:45 left.

Tobi Lawal scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Virginia Tech (8-12, 3-6), which has lost three straight.

Clemson closed the first half on a 17-3 run for a 41-29 lead at the break. Wiggins scored 10 first-half points and Lakhin added eight for the Tigers, who shot 60% (18 of 30).

Virginia Tech plays at Florida State on Wednesday.

Clemson plays at N.C. State on Saturday.

