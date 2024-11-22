James, Quigley and Hayes combine for 59 points as No. 20 NC State women beat Coastal Carolina 89-68

RALEIGH, N.C. — Aziaha James had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Devyn Quigley scored a career-high 20 points and made four 3-pointers and NC State beat Coastal Carolina 89-68 on Thursday.

NC State had its lead trimmed to 54-46 midway through the third quarter before James scored five straight points to begin a 13-2 run that ended in a 19-point lead. Quigley took over in the fourth, making three 3-pointers and scoring 15 points.

Coastal Carolina missed 11 of 13 shots spanning the third-quarter break as NC State pulled away.

Madison Hayes added 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting for NC State (3-2). James has scored 20-plus in three straight games. The Wolfpack shot 50% from the field, including 11 of 29 from 3-point range.

Hayes made her third 3-pointer with 1:12 left in the first half to give NC State a 47-32 lead. Coastal Carolina's Savannah Brooks just beat the halftime buzzer with a basket to give her 17 points and pull within 47-36.

Brooks scored 14 of Coastal Carolina’s opening 26 points and she finished the game with 25. Alancia Ramsey added 13 points for Coastal Carolina (4-1), which was picked to finish ninth in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Wolfpack travel to the Bahamas to play in the Pink Flamingo Championship against Southern on Monday. Coastal Carolina battles Division II Coker on Wednesday.