Cochran leads Stony Brook women

A sophomore stole the show on Senior Day Saturday for Stony Brook.

Sophomore center Juanita Cochran had a career-high 22 points and eight rebounds as the host Seawolves scored a 54-37 upset of Binghamton in an America East women's game.

The win halted a three-game losing streak for Stony Brook (6-22, 3-13), which had also lost seven of its previous eight contests.

Cochran's performance topped her previous high of 11 points, which came in the first game of the season.

Sam Landers added 13 points and junior Tamiel Murray chipped in a career-high 14 rebounds and six assists for the Seawolves.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jackie Ward had 16 points and Viive Rebane added seven points and 11 rebounds for Binghamton (18-11, 11-5).

Stony Brook clinched the eighth seed and will face No. 9 Maine (4-24, 2-14) in the opening round of the America East Tournament at 6:05 p.m. Thursday at Chase Arena in Hartford.

The winner will face top-seeded UMBC (19-10, 3-3) in a quarterfinal on Friday night.

Binghamton clinched the third seed for the America East Tournament and will face fifth-seeded New Hampshire in a quarterfinal at 2:15 p.m. Friday.

It was the second lowest point total of the season for Binghamton, which shot 29.2 percent from the field and was outscored 26-16 in the second half.

Stony Brook forced 21 Binghamton turnovers.

Stony Brook, which led 28-21 at the break, pulled away in the second half. Cochran (seven points) and senior Kirsten Jeter totaled 13 points during a 20-8 run that gave the Seawolves a 48-29 lead with 4:15 left in the game.

Jeter, a four-year starter playing in her final home game, finished with those six points and added five rebounds and three assists.