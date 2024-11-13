SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Syracuse holds off Colgate 74-72 behind Lampkin's 15 points, 12 rebounds

By The Associated Press

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Eddie Lampkin Jr. scored 15 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had five assists to help Syracuse beat Colgate 74-72 on Tuesday night.

Lampkin's layup ended the scoring with 46 seconds remaining. Colgate missed a 3-pointer and jumper on its last two possessions.

Chris Bell added 14 points and J.J. Starling scored 12 before fouling out for Syracuse (2-0). Elijah Moore and Jyare Davis each added eight points. Davis grabbed nine of the Orange's 45 rebounds.

Jalen Cox scored 21 points to lead Colgate (1-2). Chandler Baker added 15 points, and Brady Cummins and Parker Jones chipped in 10 apiece.

Baker, Cummins and Cox each hit a 3-pointer during a 16-4 run to pull Colgate to 57-56 with 9:50 remaining. The Orange stretched the lead up to six points twice before Nicolas Louis-Jacques scored five straight points for the Raiders to tie it at 72-all with 1:19 left.

Syracuse trailed for just over a minute early in the first half, and never trailed after Davis' 3-pointer with 10:23 left in the first half.

It was the 176th meeting in the series that dates to 1901-02, which Syracuse leads 129-47. The Orange broke a two-game losing streak to Colgate last year, winning 79-75.

