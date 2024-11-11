Marcus Dockery's 23 points lead Howard past Dillard 91-73

WASHINGTON — Marcus Dockery had 23 points as the Howard Bison defeated the Dillard Blue Devils 91-73 in a non-conference game at Burr Gymnasium on Monday.

Howard (1-2) bounced back from two road losses to start the season, controlling the game against NAIA opponent Dillard (3-1). The Bison led 52-34 at halftime and maintained their advantage throughout the second half. Howard dominated the boards, outrebounding Dillard 45-36.

Dillard was led by Bentravin Phillips with 18 points and 2 assists coming off the bench. The Blue Devils struggled from the field, shooting just over 36 percent.

Howard next hosts Tennessee State on Wednesday, while Dillard travels to face Philander Smith University on Thursday.