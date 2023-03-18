UConn's Dan Hurley was a focus during past St. John's coaching search

ALBANY — The situation seems awfully familiar.

The NCAA Tournament was going on and St. John’s was looking to hire a new coach. That was back in 2015 and Dan Hurley’s face was on the cover of the sports sections of every New York tabloid, the Jersey boy and hot commodity from URI who had to be considered for the Red Storm.

St. John’s ended up bringing back favorite son Chris Mullin to coach, but Hurley still ended up in the Big East. He is in his fifth season and third NCAA Tournament with Connecticut and the No. 4-seed Huskies (26-8) will be facing Saint Mary’s (27-7) in a 6:10 p.m. West Regional second-round game Sunday at MVP Arena.

“I remember that,” Hurley said Saturday of the sports section covers. “I clipped it. I have that.”

He didn’t confess at Saturday's news briefing that the idea of guiding the Red Storm interested him, but asked later if he’d been intrigued at the possibility, he replied, “How could you not be?”

The Huskies will be seeking their first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2014, when they won the national championship. In their way are the big and methodical Gaels, one of the nation’s best defensive teams, allowing 60.1 points per game.

The key matchup may be in the middle, where both starting centers are coming off big games. UConn’s 6-9 Adama Sanogo had 28 points and 13 rebounds in Friday’s first-round win over Iona, scoring 10 of his points in a 17-4 run that broke the game open. Saint Mary’s 6-10 Mitchell Saxen had 17 points, shooting 8-for-11, plus seven rebounds and four assists in a Friday win over VCU. UConn backup center, 7-2 Donovan Clingan, chipped in 13 points.

“I back my big man Mitchell Saxen all the way,” the Gaels’ Alex Ducas said. “I know he's going to bring the effort every time. Obviously, they have two good big men, but I think we'll be fine.”

Hurley has a unique perspective on the St. John’s job having grown up in Jersey City, played in the Big East at Seton Hall and now having coached in the conference.

“Every school in the Big East is a great job, but St. John's is a great job,” Hurley said. “For a program . . . you want history, you want tradition, you want a recruiting base."

Then, with an eye toward Madison Square Garden, he added, “Then obviously you want to have maybe an arena that you play in that you could sell.”