Frankie Policelli helps Stony Brook advance in CAA Tournament

Stony Brook forward Frankie Policelli lines up his shot from the outside against Monmouth in the second half of a CAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Feb. 8. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Newsday staff and wire reports

Frankie Policelli had 30 points and 16 rebounds as the Stony Brook men’s basketball team beat North Carolina A&T, 76-61, in the second round of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament on Saturday in Washington.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Seawolves (11-21), who will face College of Charleston in the semifinals Sunday at 6 p.m.

Trailing 31-28 at the half, Policelli hit a three-pointer 14 seconds into the second half to trigger a 15-3 run, which he capped with another three for a 43-34 lead with 16:07 to play.

SBU expanded the lead to 56-40 on Stephenson-Moore’s dunk with 9:46 left.

WOMEN

Monmouth 72, Stony Brook 71: Brianna Tinsley hit the winning jumper with five seconds left as host Monmouth turned back a furious late rally by Stony Brook.

The Seawolves trailed 68-52 with 5:07 to play when Anastasia Warren kicked off a 16-0 surge with a three-pointer with 4:44 left. Daishi Almond had nine points in the run, capped by two free throws to tie it at 68-68 with 1:06 remaining.

Monmouth went back ahead on Lucy Thomas’ layup with 43 seconds to go.

Warren hit a three-pointer with 19 seconds left to give SBU a 72-71 lead.

Warren and Almond each had 21 points for the Seawolves (17-12, 11-7 CAA), who will face Elon in the second round of the conference on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Towson, Maryland.

Thomas and Elizabeth Marsicano had 14 points each for Monmouth (14-15, 9-9).

William & Mary 69, Hofstra 50: Brandy Thomas scored 21 points but the Hofstra women’s team could not overcome a 21-2 third-quarter run by host William & Mary.

