Collins, Mississippi reach NCAA second round, beat Gonzaga

STANFORD, Calif. — Snudda Collins scored 15 points and eighth-seeded Mississippi once again leaned on its stingy defense to get past the first round of the NCAA Tournament this time after last year's big disappointment, beating No. 9 seed Gonzaga 71-48 on Friday night.

Now, bring on top-seeded Stanford on its home court.

Ole Miss will face the Cardinal (29-5) on Sunday for a spot at the Sweet Sixteen in Seattle next weekend. Stanford topped No. 16 seed Sacred Heart 92-49 in Friday's first game at Maples Pavilion.

Already tested twice by No. 1 South Carolina, coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s Rebels showed off their signature defense that has held opponents to just 56.8 points per game by shutting down one of the nation's top 3-point-shooting teams. The Zags (28-5) scored a season-low points — and their only loss with fewer points was a 64-60 defeat to Portland in the West Coast Conference Tournament title game March 7.

This Ole Miss group is determined to take another step toward erasing the memory of last season's 75-61 first-round loss to 10th-seeded South Dakota playing as a No. 7 seed.

Madison Scott had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Angel Baker added 11 points and five boards for Ole Miss, which grabbed 24 offensive rebounds.

The Rebels earned back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time under McPhee-McCuin and it hadn’t been done since the 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons. Making consecutive NCAA appearances for the first time since 2004-05, the Rebels held WCC Player of the Year Kaylynne Truong to six points on 2-of-9 shooting.

Mississippi guard Myah Taylor (1) drives to the basket against Gonzaga guard Kayleigh Truong (11) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Stanford, Calif., Friday, March 17, 2023. Credit: AP/Josie Lepe

Yvonne Ejim led the Zags with 19 points and eight rebounds but her star teammates were stymied. Gonzaga came in shooting 42% from 3-point range and Brynna Maxwell held the second-best 3-point shooting percentage in the nation coming in at 49.43%, but the team finished just 1 for 17 and Maxwell scored four points on 1-of-10 shooting missing all five of her 3s.

The Zags missed six straight shots spanning halftime and made a forgettable showing in their sixth straight NCAA Tournament.

Ole Miss used a 9-0 run late in the first half to build a 26-16 lead as the Zags missed four straight shots. Collins' three-point play 1:13 before halftime helped put the Rebels ahead 34-21 at the break.

A physical, defensive game, both teams took a while to find any offensive rhythm and began 7 for 22. They combined to miss the first 10 3-pointers before Baker connected at the 5:52 mark of the second quarter for Ole Miss.

Mississippi forward Snudda Collins (5) shoots a 3-pointer against Gonzaga guard Brynna Maxwell (22) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Stanford, Calif., Friday, March 17, 2023. Credit: AP/Josie Lepe

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: Ejim picked up her third foul with 3:52 left in the second quarter. ... Gonzaga's three seniors — Truong, twin sister Kayleigh and Maxwell — and redshirt junior Eliza Hollingsworth all announced after the final regular-season game they plan to return for one more season.

Ole Miss: The Rebels improved to 21-0 when holding teams to 60 or fewer points. ... The Ole Miss bench outscored the Gonzaga reserves 33-6 and crashed the boards to hold a 51-36 overall rebounding advantage.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss and Stanford have met just once previously, and that matchup also came on the big March stage. Tara VanDerveer's Cardinal beat the Rebels 78-65 in the 1990 Sweet Sixteen at Stanford on the way to the program's first national title.