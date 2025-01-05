SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Freeman leads Arizona State dismantling of Colorado in 81-61 win

By The Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. — BJ Freeman scored 19 points and Jayden Quaintance recorded a double-double and Arizona State seized control early and cruised to an 81-61 win over Colorado on Saturday.

Quaintance scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Basheer Jihad scored 17 points and reserve Amier Ali scored 10 points shooting 7 for 7 from the foul line.

Arizona State (10-3, 1-1) won its first-ever Big 12 Conference game shooting 51.9% (28 of 54) including 46.4% (13 for 28) from 3-point range.

Colorado reserve Trevor Baskin scored 23 points and outscored the Buffaloes’ starters by two points.

Alston Mason's 3-pointer just under two minutes in put Arizona State ahead 8-6 and the basket ignited a 14-2 Sun Devils run over the next six minutes for a 19-8 lead.

Colorado's Harrison Carrington stopped the hemorrhaging briefly with a 3 with 10:43 left before halftime, but a 13-0 ASU outburst in a little more than two minutes made it 32-11 with 7:52 left before intermission. Ali made three foul shots, Mason made a jump shot, Quaintance made a 3 and a jumper and Jihad made a 3 during the run.

Arizona State led 40-27 at the break on the strength of 51.7% shooting (15 for 29) to the Buffaloes' 34.3% (12 for 34) including 2 for 14 from 3-point range.

Colorado continues its road trip as it heads to Central Florida on Wednesday. Arizona State travels to face seventh-ranked Kansas on Wednesday.

