SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Michigan State gets 40 points from its bench in 72-56 win over Colorado to open Maui Invitational

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) blocks a shot from...

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) blocks a shot from Colorado forward Trevor Baskin, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Michigan State won 72-56. Credit: AP/Lindsey Wasson

By The Associated Press

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Jase Richardson came off the bench to score 13 points as Michigan State beat Colorado 72-56 Monday in its first appearance in the Maui Invitational since 2019.

The Spartans (5-1) are playing in their sixth Maui Invitational, the fifth under coach Tom Izzo.

Colorado (4-1), playing its first game away from home in Boulder, got off to a strong start, taking an early lead, 16-13, with a 6-2 run, capped by a dunk from Bangot Dak with under 14 minutes left in the first half. Julian Hammond III hit a jumper to get Colorado within two, 25-23 with 7:42 left but Michigan State pulled away.

Jase Richardson hit a jumper with 6:06 left, Tre Holloman turned a three-point play and Xavier Booker followed his jumper with a pair of free throws a minute later to push the Spartans' lead to 11 points. Trevor Baskin ended the 9-0 run with a jumper at 2:14 but Szymon Zapala answered with a dunk and his two free throws gave the Spartans a 38-25 lead at the break.

Michigan State led by as many as 19 in the second half.

The only Spartan to reach double-figure scoring, Richardson hit 6 of 8 from the field, knocking down one of his two 3-point attempts, to lead a 40-point effort by Michigan State's reserves. The Spartans hit 30 of 61 from the field but were just 2 of 21 from beyond the arc.

Hammond hit 3 of 7 from behind the arc to lead Colorado with 15 points and four assists. Elijah Malone added 14 points. The Buffaloes were just 20 of 54 from the field (37%), including 4 of 19 from deep.

The Michigan State bench reacts to a basket against Colorado...

The Michigan State bench reacts to a basket against Colorado during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Michigan State won 72-56. Credit: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Michigan State will play Memphis, an upset winner over No. 2 UConn, Tuesday. Colorado takes on the Huskies in Tuesday's opening game.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME