Cartier, Clifford and Stevens help No. 13 Colorado State hold off Denver 90-80 to remain unbeaten

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Patrick Cartier scored 19 points, Nique Clifford started a pivotal run late in the second half and No. 13 Colorado State rallied for a 90-80 win over Denver on Wednesday night to remain unbeaten.

The Rams (9-0) never could gain much separation from the pesky Pioneers (6-4), who entered the game as 20 1/2-point underdogs. Clifford paced a 7-0 run with a corner 3-pointer and a thunderous dunk that fueled the frenzied crowd at Moby Arena. Denver was called for a late intentional foul on a fast-break and a late technical that allowed the Rams to stretch the lead.

Isaiah Stevens overcame a sluggish start from the floor to finish with 18 points. He also had nine assists.

Tommy Bruner, the Summit League peak performer of the month, had 28 points and eights assists for Denver. The Pioneers, who led by as many as four in the second half, haven’t beaten a ranked team on the road since knocking off No. 13 Oregon in 1971.

The Rams tried to counteract the torrid early shooting of Denver by utilizing their inside game. The Rams finished with a 42-28 margin in points in the paint.

Colorado State was missing Josiah Strong and Jalen Lake due to injuries. The team was coming off consecutive wins over that included wins over Boston College, No. 10 Creighton, Colorado and Washington.

Bruner helped the Pioneers to a 39-35 lead at halftime with 15 first-half points. Denver hit eight 3-pointers in the opening half, including one by Touko Tainamo just before the buzzer sounded.

BIG PICTURE

Denver: Cooled down after such a hot start from long range. The Pioneers were 2 of 7 from 3-point range in the second half.

Colorado State: Both the men's and women's basketball teams remain undefeated. The men are 9-0 for the second time in three seasons.

MOMENT OF SILENCE

Before the game, the UNLV logo was shown on the video board and fans observed a moment of silence for everyone impacted by a mass shooting earlier Wednesday at the Las Vegas school. UNLV's game at Dayton on Wednesday was canceled.

UP NEXT

Denver: At No. 14 BYU next Wednesday.

Colorado State: Host Saint Mary’s on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here