Isaiah Stevens breaks career scoring record for No. 16 Colorado State in win over Loyola Marymount

LOS ANGELES — Isaiah Stevens scored 19 points to break the career scoring record for No. 16 Colorado State, which remained perfect away from home with a 76-67 victory over Loyola Marymount on Friday night.

Nique Clifford led Colorado State with 23 points, going 9 of 10 from the floor. Patrick Cartier added 14 points for the Rams (11-1), who won their second consecutive game since their only loss — a home defeat against Saint Mary’s on Dec. 9 — and improved to 5-0 in away and neutral-site games.

Stevens broke the record previously held by Pat Durham (1985-89) and now has 1,986 points in five seasons with the Rams. He also went 8 of 13 from the floor to break Durham’s school record for field goals.

With seven assists, Stevens also surpassed 700. As a team, Colorado State had 21 assists on 30 baskets.

Will Johnston scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half for Loyola Marymount (7-6), which dropped to 1-1 to begin a stretch of six consecutive home games.

Keli Leaupepe scored 13 points and Justin Wright added 10 for the Lions, who were playing a ranked team for the first time this season. Loyola Marymount beat a pair of ranked foes last season in in No. 6 Gonzaga and No. 15 Saint Mary’s.

Lamaj Lewis gave Loyola Marymount an early lead on a layup 21 seconds into the game before Colorado State gained control with a 14-1 run over the next seven minutes. The Rams led 35-27 at the half after the Lions went on a 5-0 run just before the break.

Loyola Marymount made it an 11-0 run with the first six points of the second half to pull within 35-33 and took a 44-43 lead with 15:13 remaining on a 3-pointer from Leaupepe.

The Rams answered with a 10-0 run for a 53-44 lead, with Stevens scoring the first five points. Stevens set the record by making a pair of free throws with 8:47 remaining that put Colorado State on top 57-50.

The Rams took control for good with a 9-2 run that was capped by a steal and a dunk from Joel Scott for a 66-55 led with 4:48 remaining.

Colorado State: Hosts Adams State on Dec. 29.

Loyola Marymount: Hosts Tarleton State on Dec. 29 ahead of three West Coast Conference games at home.

