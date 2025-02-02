SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

David Punch scores 19 points, TCU beats Colorado 68-57 to snap 3-game losing streak

By The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas — David Punch scored 19 points and TCU beat Colorado 68-57 on Sunday.

Colorado trailed by seven points at halftime but pulled to 44-40 with 13:03 remaining. Punch made a pair of 3-pointers, a dunk and finished with 11 points during a 24-6 run and TCU had its largest lead, 68-50, with 2:23 left.

Noah Reynolds added 11 points for TCU (11-10, 4-6 Big 12), which ended a three-game losing streak.

Andrej Jakimovski scored 13 points to lead Colorado (9-12, 0-10). Bangot Dak added nine points to go with 12 rebounds. The Buffaloes outrebounded TCU 34-22, but the Horned Frogs scored 28 points from 19 Colorado turnovers.

Colorado opened on an 11-2 run and led 24-18 midway through the first half. TCU closed the half on a 16-3 run and led 34-27 at the break. Jakimovski scored eight first-half points for the Buffaloes and Reynolds paced TCU with seven.

The Buffaloes have lost 10 consecutive games, their longest losing streak since a 12-game skid during the 2008-09 season.

Jamie Dixon is one win away from 500 as TCU's head coach. His 171 wins at TCU ranks second all-time.

On Wednesday, TCU hosts West Virginia and Colorado plays at Utah.

