SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Van Lith, Prince score 14 each to lead No. 11 TCU to 63-50 win over Colorado

By The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas — Hailey Van Leith and Sedona Prince both scored 14 points and No. 11 TCU defeated Colorado 63-50 on Wednesday night.

The Horned Frogs (14-1, 2-0 Big 12 Conference) held the Buffaloes (10-3, 1-1) to 35% shooting and 17 turnovers.

Prince also grabbed 10 rebounds for her first double-double since late November and had three blocks, the 25th game of her career with three or more blocks. TCU has won 14-straight home games, one shy of matching its record from 2003-04.

Jade Masogayo scored 14 points for Colorado but was one of two starters to foul out.

Down a dozen entering the fourth quarter, Colorado, which outscored No. 14 West Virginia 25-9 in the fourth quarter of a 65-60 win on Dec. 21, scored the first seven points against TCU. After that the Buffaloes went 1 of 7 with two turnovers and TCU pulled away.

Van Lith and Aaliyah Roberson both had four points in a 10-0 run late in the second quarter that helped the Horn Frogs take a 27-21 lead at the half. The Buffaloes missed four shots and had two turnovers.

Both teams were 9 of 26 from the field with 10 turnovers but TCU had one more 3 and made 5 of 7 free throws while Colorado didn't get to the line.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

New Year's Sale

25¢ FOR 6 MONTHSUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME