UCF overcomes late gaffe then uses Hall's defensive stop at the end to beat Colorado 75-74

By The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 22 points and Keyshawn Hall scored 18 and his lone blocked shot helped preserve UCF's 75-74 frantic-finish win over Colorado on Wednesday night.

Darius Johnson scored 17 points for UCF (11-3, 2-1 Big 12) which bounced back from its 99-48 defeat at the hands of No. 7 Kansas on the Knights' home court on Sunday.

Julian Hammond III scored a career-high 26 points, Andrej Jakimovski scored 16 and reserve Bangot Dak 10 for Colorado (9-5, 0-3).

Out of a timeout following a UCF turnover with four seconds left, Colorado inbounded the ball underneath its own basket to center Elijah Malone, who pivoted, spun and had his jump-hook shot attempt swatted by Hall to the end the game.

Colorado got the last look after UCF failed to in-bounds the ball, giving the Buffaloes the ball, but UCF's smothering defense forced Colorado's Julian Hammond III into a desperation 3-point heave as the shot clock expired. His air ball bounced harmlessly out of bounds with four seconds left.

Dallan Coleman made 1 of 2 foul shots with 35 seconds left to give UCF the 75-74 advantage.

Colorado hasn't started 0-3 in conference play since the 2016-17 season when it was playing in the Pac 12.

Colorado travels to play Arizona on Saturday. UCF hosts No. 21 West Virginia on Sunday.

