Madsen lead quartet in double figures as Utah keeps Colorado winless in Big 12

By The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — Gabe Madsen scored 17 points, Lawson Lovering scored 12 points and Utah kept Colorado winless in the Big 12 beating the Buffaloes 72-59 on Wednesday night.

Ezra Ausar and reserve Mason Madsen each scored 10 points for the Utes (13-9, 5-6 Big 12).

Colorado (9-13, 0-11) reserve Javon Ruffin scored 13 points and Bangot Dak scored 11.

Utah led 32-20 at halftime before the Buffaloes used the first 10 minutes of the second half to get within 45-42 with Dak scoring nine points in a span in which Colorado outscored Utah 22-10.

Later, Assane Diop made a pair of foul shots to get Colorado within 48-46 with 8:01 left. Madsen made a 3-pointer to give Utah a 55-50 advantage with 4:15 left and the Utes closed it out with a 20-9 run.

Utah has now won five of its last eight while Colorado has lost 11 in a row. Five of Colorado's nine remaining games are against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Since entering a conference starting in the 1909-10 season, the Buffaloes' program has gone winless only once in conference play. In the 1985-86 season, Colorado posted an 0-14 record in the former Big 8 Conference.

Colorado hosts fifth-ranked Houston on Saturday. The Utes travel to West Virginia to face the Mountaineers on Saturday.

