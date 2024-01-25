Hadley posts career-high 24 points and Colorado smokes Washington 98-81 for 4th-straight win

SEATTLE — J'Vonne Hadley scored a career-high 24 points and Eddie Lampkin Jr. recorded a double-double and Colorado won its fourth straight game beating Washington 98-81 on Wednesday night.

Lampkin scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Cody Williams scored 19 points, KJ Simpson 16 and Tristan da Silva 10 for Colorado (15-5, 6-3 Pac-12). Hadley and Williams combined to shoot 15 for 20.

Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington with 22 points, Moses Wood 13 and reserve Braxton Meah and Paul Mulcahy 11 each.

Colorado made 33 of 60 shots (55%) against 33 of 61 (54.1%) for Washington. The difference came at the foul line where Colorado made 26-of-28 shots to 10 for 18 from Washington.

Prior to Wednesday, Colorado’s last win at Washington was a 64-47 decision on March 5, 2015. Washington entered having won 14 of 16 all-time meetings in Seattle against Colorado including the last seven games.

Colorado led for the rest of the game after Simpson made three foul shots to make it 21-19 with 9:02 left in the first half. Colorado led 50-41 at halftime.

Colorado faces Washington State on the road Saturday. Washington (11-9, 3-6) hosts Utah on Saturday.

Colorado forward Tristan da Silva (23) makes a basket while being fouled by Washington center Braxton Meah (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Seattle. Credit: AP/Lindsey Wasson

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here