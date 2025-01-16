Shaw, Quinerly score 19 apiece, No. 20 West Virginia women roll past Colorado 73-46

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Sydney Shaw and JJ Quinerly scored 19 points apiece and No. 20 West Virginia used two dominate quarters to blitz Colorado 73-46 on Wednesday night.

The Mountaineers outscored the Buffaloes 16-2 in the second quarter to lead 31-27 at halftime and closed it out with a 24-6 fourth quarter.

Kylee Blacksten and Kyah Watson both added 10 points for West Virginia (14-3, 4-2 Big 12 Conference), which forced Colorado into 30 turnovers and turned those into 39 points.

Frida Formann had 11 points for the Buffaloes (12-5, 3-3), who shot 38% and went 4 of 17 on 3-pointers. The Buffs beat the Mountaineers 60-55 in Colorado on Dec. 21.

Nyamer Diew had seven of her nine points in a 14-0 run that helped Colorado take a 22-15 lead after one quarter.

Shaw hit a 3-pointer to end the first quarter and another to start the second, a quarter that saw the Buffaloes go 1 for 14 from the field and commit 10 turnovers.

After an even third quarter when the Buffaloes scored the first eight points and the last six to offset a 15-0 West Virginia run, the Mountaineers opened the fourth with six Quinerly points and she scored eight in a 14-0 surge for a 63-40 lead with five minutes to go.

Colorado missed its first seven shots and had five turnovers to start the fourth.

Quinerly reached the top 15 in career scoring with 1,657 points for West Virginia.

Colorado plays at Cincinnati on Saturday. West Virginia is home Sunday against Iowa State.