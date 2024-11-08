SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Kaylene Smikle has 20 points, No. 18 Maryland women use early surge to roll past Coppin State 70-47

By The Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Kaylene Smikle scored 20 points and No. 18 Maryland used a big second quarter to cruise to a 70-47 home-opening win over Coppin State on Thursday night.

Smikle, an All-Big Ten selection at Rutgers last year, hit four 3-pointers for the Terps (2-0), who had 10 new players on their roster, including seven transfers Sarah Te-Biasu, the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year at VCU, added 12 points. Saylor Poffenbarger, a transfer from Arkansas, had 10 rebounds.

Laila Lawrence led the Eagles (1-1) with 16 points.

Maryland blew the game open by outscoring Coppin State 25-4 in the second quarter to lead 40-16 at the half. The Terps went 8 of 14 from the field with three 3s and 6 of 6 from the foul line. In 15 shots the Eagles hit a 3 before missing their last 13 shots and made 1 of 2 free throws.

Smikle it a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in the first quarter to give her 11 points and Maryland a 15-12 lead. The score was 17-15 with nine minutes to go in the second quarter before the Terps closed on a 23-1 run. Poffenbarger had a pair of 3s, her only baskets of the game, and Te-Biasu another in the first 15-0 burst.

The lead reached 32 points midway through the third quarter as Smikle had a 3 and five points and Te-Biasu had a 3 to cap a 10-0 run.

Maryland hit 10 3s on 25 attempts and shot 41% (24 of 59 overall. Coppin State, after shooting 22% in the first quarter finished at 32% (18 of 55) for the game but had just 5 3s on 22 attempts.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME