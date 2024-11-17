Matthew Cleveland scores 15 and Miami rolls to 93-63 victory over Coppin State

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Matthew Cleveland scored 15 points to lead six players in double figures and Miami rolled to a 93-63 victory over winless Coppin State on Sunday.

Cleveland sank 6 of 10 shots with three 3-pointers for the Hurricanes (3-0), adding seven rebounds.

Brandon Johnson finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots for Miami. Lynn Kidd had 12 points and five boards. Divine Ugochukwu pitched in with 12 points, four rebounds and three assists off the bench. Reserve A.J. Staton-McCray added 11 points, Jalen Blackmon scored 10 and Nijel Pack had nine assists.

Julius Ellerbe III led the Eagles (0-6) with 14 points. Toby Nnadozie and Khali Horton both scored 11.

Cleveland had 10 points and Miami buried 9 of 15 shots from 3-point range to take a 43-19 lead into halftime. Cleveland followed his layup with a 3-pointer as Miami scored the first five points and never looked back. Four Hurricanes hit two 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes, while Coppin State missed all seven of its attempts.

Kidd sank a hook shot and dunked off an Eagles' turnover to begin the second half, upping the Hurricanes' lead to 28. Horton hit a jumper and followed with a four-point play to get Coppin State within 62-40 with 11:33 left to play, but the Eagles would get no closer.

Miami will host Drake on Thursday.