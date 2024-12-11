Marcus Hill and Dontrez Styles pace N.C. State in 66-56 win over Coppin State

RALEIGH, N.C. — Marcus Hill scored 16 points and Dontrez Styles scored 15 points and N.C. State beat Coppin State 66-56 on Tuesday night.

Ben Middlebrooks added 13 points and reserve Dennis Parker Jr. added 10 for the Wolfpack (7-3).

Peter Oduro scored 11 points and Toby Nnadozie, Jonathan Dunn and Julius Ellerbe each scored 10 for Coppin State.

Coppin State built a surprising 8-1 lead a little less than five minutes in. Dunn's dunk with 12:06 left before halftime extended the margin to 17-8. N.C. State finally responded and outscored the Eagles 15-4 over a seven-minute period and took its first lead at 23-21 on a layup by Hill.

Toby Nnadozie tied it at 23, but Parker and Styles hit consecutive 3s for a 29-24 Wolfpack lead with 3:33 left before intermission and they never trailed again.

The Eagles (0-12) haven't won a game since Jan. 8 when they beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 58-55 in overtime at home. Coppin State hasn't won a road game since March 2, 2023 when they beat Morgan State 77-65.

The game was played at Reynolds Coliseum for the purpose of allowing fans to tour the former home of the N.C. State men’s basketball team and see the Hall of Champions, which features memorabilia from championship teams of past years.