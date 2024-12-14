Baldwin sets school record 16 assists to lead Penn St. to 48-point win over Coppin St.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Yanic Konan Niederhauser scored 14 points and Ace Baldwin Jr. set a single-game program assists record and Penn State overwhelmed Coppin State 99-51 on Saturday.

Baldwin, a fifth-year senior, recorded his fourth double-double of the season scoring 11 points and distributing a career-high 16 assists. Tom Doaty held the previous single-game record for assists passing out 15 on Jan. 29, 1975 against Syracuse.

Baldwin, who had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 4-1 (four turnovers), had one more assist than Coppin State total.

Puff Johnson and reserve Nick Kern Jr. scored 12 points apiece and backups D'Marco Dunn and Dominick Stewart 10 each for Penn State (9-2).

Peter Oduro scored 15 points and Toby Nnadozie and reserve Jonathan Dunn 10 apiece for Coppin State (0-12).

The Nittany Lions (9-2) built a 19-4 lead in the game's first four-and-a-half minutes and extended it to 36-8 with 7:53 left to play before halftime. Penn State made 14 of their first 22 shots (63.6%) and had nine players in the scoring column just eight minutes in. Penn State reached its first 30-point lead with a Johnson layup to make it 38-8.

Penn State led 52-21 at halftime tallying 15 assists on 21-made baskets. The Nittany Lions just missed setting a school record topping 100-plus points for the fourth time in just 11 games played.