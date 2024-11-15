Fulwiley, Kitts lead No. 1 South Carolina to 41st straight win 92-60 over Coppin State

COLUMBIA, S.C. — MiLaysia Fulwiley had 23 points and Chloe Kitts added 19 points and 10 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina won its 41st straight game with a 92-60 victory over Coppin State on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks (3-0) opened their home season by unfurling the national championship banner celebrating their 38-0 title run last year. Then they went to work at keeping their perfect start to this season going strong.

Kitts, who missed Sunday's win over No. 13 NC State with an academic issue, had her second double-double this season. Fulwiley had four of her team's 10 3-pointers as the Gamecocks won their 60th straight at home.

Laila Lawrence had 20 points to lead the Eagles (2-2).

Takeaways

Coppin State: The Eagles have to get used to this. Along with playing six teams from power leagues, three of them ranked, Coppin State took on the defending national champion for the second straight year after falling to 2023 champs LSU a season ago.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks needed a bit to get going, but eventually found their rhythm and extended their program-record home win streak. South Carolina has not lost at home since Dec. 3, 2020 when it fell to NC State 54-46.

Key moment

After Coppin State took a 16-13 lead on Lawrence's 3-pointer with 2:33 to play in the opening quarter, South Carolina closed the period with a 10-0 run. The Gamecocks continued in the second quarter and ran the lead to 18 after Bree Hall's 3-pointer.

South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) drives to the basket against Coppin State guard Cire Worley, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

Key stat

South Carolina did what it does best, overwhelm opponents on the boards. The Gamecocks outrebounded Coppin State 51-23.

Up next

Coppin State plays at Virginia Tech on Saturday and South Carolina hosts East Carolina on Sunday.