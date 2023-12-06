Judah Mintz scores 28, hits 5 of Syracuse's 13 3s in 81-70 win over Cornell

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Judah Mintz hit 5 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 28 points, Chris Bell also made five 3s and finished with 19 points to help Syracuse beat Cornell 81-70 Tuesday night.

The Orange have won 43 in a row against the Big Red, dating to Dec. 4, 1968 when Cornell beat Syracuse 93-81 in Ithaca, New York.

Justin Taylor added 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Syracuse (6-3). Malik Brown was scoreless on 0-for-2 shooting but grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds, seven on the offensive end.

Bell, who had four of the Orange's nine blocks, hit a jumper with 10:05 to play that gave Syracuse its biggest lead of the game at 64-50. Cornell scored eight of the next 10 points and later used a 10-2 spurt to trim its deficit to 71-68 when Isaiah Gray threw down a dunk with 2:59 remaining. But JJ Starling scored in the lane 48 seconds later and the Big Red got no closer.

Cooper Noard led Cornell (7-2) with 15 points and Gray added 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Big Red, which went into the game shooting 69.9% from the free-throw line, hit 9 of 17 from the charity stripe.

Syracuse made 13 3-pointers.

Cornell plays the third of four consecutive road games at Siena on Dec. 19. Syracuse hits the road to take on Georgetown on Saturday.

