SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Judah Mintz scores 28, hits 5 of Syracuse's 13 3s in 81-70 win over Cornell

By The Associated Press

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Judah Mintz hit 5 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 28 points, Chris Bell also made five 3s and finished with 19 points to help Syracuse beat Cornell 81-70 Tuesday night.

The Orange have won 43 in a row against the Big Red, dating to Dec. 4, 1968 when Cornell beat Syracuse 93-81 in Ithaca, New York.

Justin Taylor added 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Syracuse (6-3). Malik Brown was scoreless on 0-for-2 shooting but grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds, seven on the offensive end.

Bell, who had four of the Orange's nine blocks, hit a jumper with 10:05 to play that gave Syracuse its biggest lead of the game at 64-50. Cornell scored eight of the next 10 points and later used a 10-2 spurt to trim its deficit to 71-68 when Isaiah Gray threw down a dunk with 2:59 remaining. But JJ Starling scored in the lane 48 seconds later and the Big Red got no closer.

Cooper Noard led Cornell (7-2) with 15 points and Gray added 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Big Red, which went into the game shooting 69.9% from the free-throw line, hit 9 of 17 from the charity stripe.

Syracuse made 13 3-pointers.

Cornell plays the third of four consecutive road games at Siena on Dec. 19. Syracuse hits the road to take on Georgetown on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME