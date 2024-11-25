SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 21 Creighton's Steven Ashworth doubtful for Players Era Festival opener against Aztecs

Creighton's Pop Isaacs (2) reaches out to Steven Ashworth (1)...

Creighton's Pop Isaacs (2) reaches out to Steven Ashworth (1) who leaves the court with assistance following an injury during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Omaha, Neb.

By The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton point guard Steven Ashworth likely won't play Tuesday in the No. 21 Bluejays' game against San Diego State in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

Ashworth sprained his right ankle late in a loss to Nebraska on Friday, and coach Greg McDermott said he didn't know how long he would be out.

“He stepped on a guy's foot on a 3-point shot and you're defenseless in that situation," McDermott said after the game. "He torqued it pretty good.”

An athletic department spokesman said Monday that Ashworth's status was doubtful for the game against the Aztecs.

Ashworth is Creighton's second-leading scorer with 16 points per game and leads the team with 6.4 assists per game. He also is 23 of 23 on free throws.

