Creighton's Pop Isaacs will undergo season-ending surgery for lingering hip problem

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton guard Pop Isaacs will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a lingering hip problem, coach Greg McDermott confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday.

Isaacs was averaging 16.4 points per game and was coming off his best performance of the season in the Bluejays' 76-63 win over top-ranked Kansas on Wednesday. Isaacs scored a season-high 27 points and matched his career high with six 3-pointers against the Jayhawks.

Isaacs, a junior from Las Vegas, was in his first season at Creighton after transferring from Texas Tech. He averaged 15.8 points per game last season to lead the Red Raiders.

Isaacs had hip surgery last spring and missed the Bluejays' opener against UT Rio Grande Valley because of soreness. He had scored 25 points against Nebraska and 25 against Texas A&M, both losses.

Field of 68 first reported Isaacs would miss the rest of the season.