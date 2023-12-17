SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Creighton's Kalkbrenner returns after missing most of 1st half against Alabama with ankle injury

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) dunks against UNLV during the...

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) dunks against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. Credit: AP/John Locher

By The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner returned to the eighth-ranked Bluejays’ game against Alabama at the start of the second half after injuring his right ankle.

Kalkbrenner turned his ankle while running back on defense seven minutes into the game. He went to the locker room for the rest of the half but was back on the court after doing some jogging and stretching drills.

The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner is the Bluejays' second-leading scorer, two-time Big East defensive player of the year and one of the country’s premier rim protectors.

Fredrick King, Isaac Traudt and Jasen Green took over in the middle during Kalkbrenner's absence.

