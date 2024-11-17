No. 14 Creighton earns another lopsided win with 79-56 victory over Kansas City

OMAHA, Neb. — Freshman Jackson McAndrew scored 15 points off the bench and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 14 Creighton past Kansas City 79-56 Saturday night.

Isaac Traudt scored 13 points, Steven Ashworth added 11 and Arizona State transfer Jamiya Neal had his first double-double for Creighton with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

McAndrew, Traudt and Ashworth each made three 3-pointers for the Bluejays (4-0), who have won their first four games by an average of 24.3 points.

The Roos' Jamar Brown had 12 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, the most by a Kansas City player in two seasons. Jayson Petty had 12 points and Cameron Faas added 10.

Takeaways

Kansas City: The Roos, who lost 82-56 at No. 7 Iowa State on Monday, played back-to-back ranked opponents for the first time in program history. The schedule now becomes more manageable for the preseason pick to win the Summit League.

Creighton: After four lopsided wins, the Bluejays are about to take a big step up in competition with games against in-state rival Nebraska, No. 23 Texas A&M and No. 1 Kansas in the next 18 days.

Key moment

Traudt hit three 3s late in the first half to put the Bluejays up 46-25 after the Roos had whittled Creighton's lead to 12 points.

Kansas City's Gob Gob, right, shoots against Creighton's Steven Ashworth, left, and Ryan Kalkbrenner during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. Credit: AP/Rebecca S. Gratz

Key stat

Kansas City's 29.3% shooting from the field (22 of 75) was its worst since it shot 29.1% against Loyola-Chicago on Nov. 16, 2017, according to Sportradar.

Up next

Kansas City is at home to play Calvary University on Monday, and Creighton hosts Nebraska on Friday looking for its 12th win over the Cornhuskers in 14 meetings.