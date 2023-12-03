No. 15 Creighton rolls past Nebraska 89-60 to avenge last year's loss. Scheierman scores 24 points

LINCOLN, Neb. — Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman grew up 75 miles from Lincoln, in Aurora, so he has a deep understanding of the importance of Bluejays' annual game against Nebraska.

Scheierman scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half as the No. 15 Bluejays built a 15-point halftime lead on their way to an 89-60 win on Sunday.

“I started off my first four shots and then I kind of got hot a little bit,” Scheierman said. ”I don’t think we played our best in the second half, especially me missing a lot of open shots. But it means a lot, obviously, in this game to be from Nebraska and be able to have a decent performance. Credit to my teammates for finding me”

Scheierman became one of three players in the six major basketball conferences to make three 3s in a half this season, according to SportRadar.

The Bluejays' 29-point victory is tied for their largest winning margin over Nebraska in the 57-game series dating to 1923.

Creighton (7-1) trailed only twice, the last time with 10 minutes remaining in the first half. The Bluejays then held Nebraska (7-1) to 16 points the rest of the half while hitting six 3-pointers, three from Scheierman, and 7 of 8 free throws to go up 52-37 at the break.

Creighton, which avenged last season’s 63-53 home loss to the Cornhuskers, stretched the lead to 21 on Steven Ashworth’s layup four minutes into the second half. Nebraska got no closer than 19 points the rest of the way. Creighton’s largest lead was 31.

Nebraska guard C.J. Wilcher (0) drives to the basket past Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

The Bluejays, coach Greg McDermott said, did everything they believed they needed coming into the game.

“Obviously we made some shots in the first half and that allowed us to create some separation,” McDermott said. “But our guys played together. We assisted on 17 baskets. Nebraska is a big assist team. They only had six assists. We really wanted to fight them on the boards and were able to rebound them."

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg concurred with McDermott’s analysis of the game, saying the Bluejays “executed their game plan to perfection.”

“Obviously a very difficult day for us,” Hoiberg said. “We were right there with them about nine minutes to go in the half. They went on a big run and set the tone for the rest of the game.

Nebraska guard Brice Williams (3) shoots over Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

“We talked at halftime about coming out and throwing the first punch and getting back into the game. I thought we came down and took way too many quick shots. This was a game where you have to play disciplined for 40 minutes. We did the opposite of that.”

The Bluejays held Nebraska to 33% shooting, well below its 45% season mark. Nebraska’s 60 points were its fewest of the season. Creighton hit 46% of its shots and 14 of 40 (35%) on 3s.

Creighton has won 20 of its last 25 games against Nebraska and 10 of 12, the last nine of those wins by double digits. McDermott is now the winningest Bluejays coach against the Huskers with 12 victories.

Ashworth, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Trey Alexander each had 13 points for Creighton.

Keisei Tominaga had 20 points to lead Nebraska.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays’ win improved Creighton to 4-1 in Pinnacle Bank Arena, Nebraska’s home since 2013. No other nonconference team has more than one win in the arena.

Nebraska: The Huskers, who entered the game hitting 34.5% of their 3-point shots, went 1 for 10 in the first half 2 of 22 for the game. “When you do that against a team like this, obviously it’s going to get ugly,” Hoiberg said.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: opens Big Ten play Wednesday at Minnesota.

Creighton: hosts Central Michigan Saturday.