No. 15 Creighton rebounds from 1st loss by beating Oklahoma St 79-65 behind Scheierman, Alexander

STILLWATER, Okla. — Baylor Scheierman scored 21 points and Oklahoma City native Trey Alexander added 20 as No. 15 Creighton rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 79-65 victory over Oklahoma State on Thursday night.

Steven Ashworth scored 17 points and went 4 of 5 on 3-pointers, while Ryan Kalkbrenner had 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Bluejays (6-1) shot 53% from the field and outrebounded the Cowboys 38-30 in a Big East-Big 12 Battle game that was tied 23-all after 11 minutes.

Javon Small scored 24 points to lead Oklahoma State (3-4), which shot 40% for the game and was outscored 17-0 during a decisive Creighton run in the first half.

Creighton made 16 of 27 field goals (59%) in the first half and led 47-29 at the break. Ashworth scored 14 points, Kalkbrenner added 12 and Alexander had nine. The Bluejays held Oklahoma State scoreless during a 4:45 span.

Small ended the drought with two free throws to make it 45-29 with 1:23 remaining.

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy, whose Cowboys face Texas in the Big 12 championship game Saturday, was on hand inside Gallagher-Iba Arena along with star running back Ollie Gordon.

Bryce Thompson was back in the starting lineup for the Cowboys but was limited to seven points on 3-of-8 shooting in 21 minutes. The senior guard missed three-plus games with an injury.

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) shoots a three point shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla. Credit: AP/Mitch Alcala

Eric Dailey Jr. had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Oklahoma State, which pulled to 59-47 on a 3-pointer by Small with 9:40 left. Scheierman answered with a 3 of his own to push the lead back to 15.

Oklahoma State entered riding a three-game winning streak, while Creighton was playing in its first true road game of the season.

The Bluejays were ranked No. 8 before getting routed by Colorado State in the finals of last week’s NABC Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Missouri.

UP NEXT

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner guards Oklahoma State center Mike Marsh (32) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla. Credit: AP/Mitch Alcala

Creighton: Plays at Nebraska on Sunday afternoon.

Oklahoma State: Will visit Southern Illinois on Tuesday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.