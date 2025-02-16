SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner hurts foot but avoids serious injury in loss to St. John's

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner reacts after an injury during the...

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner reacts after an injury during the second half of an NCAA college basketball against St. John's, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in New York. Credit: AP/Noah K. Murray

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner avoided a serious injury to his right foot on Sunday, but coach Greg McDermott said the 24th-ranked Bluejays' leading scorer should expect some lingering soreness.

With 9:45 remaining in the second half of Creighton’s 79-73 loss to No. 9 St. John's, Kalkbrenner jostled with Zuby Ejiofor and RJ Luis Jr. for position to get a defensive rebound after a missed 3-point try. He appeared to collide with Luis, fell to the floor and was holding the top of his right foot.

After staying down for a few minutes, Kalkbrenner was helped to the locker room for further evaluation. He returned with 3:47 left and Creighton trailing 68-62.

“He tweaked it pretty good but obviously he came back,” McDermott said. “They taped it up and I think he’s going to be sore for a few days.”

Kalkbrenner attempted two shots after returning and finished with 12 points, his second-lowest total in a conference game.

Creighton trails St. John’s by two games for the Big East lead and the injury came at a fortunate time in the schedule. The Bluejays don't play again until next Sunday against Georgetown.

The Big East Preseason Player of the Year, Kalkbrenner entered Sunday as the conference’s third-leading scorer at 18.7 points per game behind Marquette’s Kam Jones and Villanova’s Eric Dixon.

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) leaves the court after an...

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) leaves the court after an injury during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. John's, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in New York. Credit: AP/Noah K. Murray

