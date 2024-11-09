South Dakota State women beat No. 21 Creighton 76-71 to spoil the Bluejays' season opener.

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Brooklyn Meyer scored 17 points, Madison Mathiowetz added 13 and South Dakota State beat No. 21 Creighton 76-71 on Friday night to spoil the Bluejays' season opener.

South Dakota State scored the opening seven points of the game before Creighton rallied to take a 13-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Bluejays held onto their lead for the entirety of the second quarter, including a 31-28 advantage at the break.

South Dakota State took the lead for good midway through the third quarter when Meyer scored seven straight points during an 11-0 run that made it 47-39.

Haleigh Timmer scored eight points in South Dakota State's 12-2 run to open the fourth. Molly Mogensen rallied Creighton in the final three minutes by scoring 10 straight Bluejay points. But South Dakota State made 4 of 6 free throws in the final 90 seconds to stay ahead by at least five points.

Timmer finished with 12 points, Mesa Byom had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Paige Meyer scored 10 for South Dakota State (2-0), which is coming off the program's 12th trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Jackrabbits were picked to repeat at the top of the Summit League in the preseason poll, with Brooklyn Meyer named the preseason player of the year.

Lauren Jensen led Creighton (0-1) with 23 points. Mogensen had 13 points and nine rebounds, Kiani Lockett added 12 points and Morgan Maly scored 11.

It was the Jacks’ home opener in their newly renovated First Bank & Trust Arena.