Dani Klupenger, Sabre Proctor lead Stony Brook's comeback win

Dani Klupenger's final performance in Pritchard Gymnasium at Stony Brook University was arguably her finest.

The senior guard matched a career-high 18 points on a personal-best six three-pointers as Stony Brook erased a 10-point deficit in the second half to defeat Maine, 56-53, Saturday in an America East Conference women's basketball game.

It may have been senior day, but it was a sophomore who was instrumental in the Seawolves' comeback.

Sabre Proctor scored 15 of her 19 points in the second half, including a jumper with 4:11 remaining that gave Stony Brook a 49-48 lead it would not relinquish.

Lauren Bodine, who had 16 points, hit a three to put Maine (4-23, 3-11) up 39-29 with 12:31 to go.

On the ensuing possession, Stony Brook senior Jessica Previlon, who had eight points and eight rebounds, came away with a steal and layup that ignited the Seawolves' comeback.

Proctor hit consecutive jumpers to pull Stony Brook within 44-41 with 8:26 left. After a layup by Maine's Liz Wood and a pair of free throws by Stony Brook's Brittany Snow, Previlon found Proctor for a layup to cut Maine's lead to one.

Previlon then converted a putback with 4:55 left to give Stony Brook a 47-46 advantage, the Seawolves' first lead since they were up 3-2 just 48 seconds into the game.

Senior forward Gerda Gatling grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds for Stony Brook, which improves to 14-14 overall and 6-9 in America East.

The Seawolves conclude the regular season at 2 p.m. Saturday at Albany.