Williams, Haskins, Cornish each score 18 and Dartmouth makes 17 3s in 88-83 win over Boston College

By The Associated Press

BOSTON — Jayden Williams, Cade Haskins and Ryan Cornish each scored 18 points and Dartmouth made 17 3-pointers in an 88-83 victory over Boston College on Friday to snap the Eagles five-game winning streak.

Brandon Mitchell-Day made two free throws with 16.5 seconds left to give Dartmouth an 86-82 lead and Cornish made a steal at the other end to deny BC a shot attempt. Cornish was fouled after the steal and made both free throws for a six point lead. Elijah Strong missed BC's 10th straight 3-pointer of the second half at the other end.

Dartmouth (3-3) won its first road game in the series with Boston College since Jan. 3, 1963. BC had beaten Dartmouth in 12 of the last 13, dating to the 1976-77 season. BC still holds a 23-9 advantage over Dartmouth, including a 16-3 edge at home.

Haskins went 6 of 10 from 3-point range and Willliams added five makes as Dartmouth shot 55% behind the arc. BC was 5 of 23 from distance and 20 of 27 at the free-throw line.

Brandon Mitchell-Day added 14 points and Connor Amundsen had 11 for Dartmouth.

Joshua Beadle led Boston College (6-2) with 19 points, Strong had 18 and Chad Venning 17.

Joshua Beadle, who hit a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left to beat Boise State on Tuesday, sank a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to give BC a 44-42 lead over Dartmouth at halftime.

Dartmouth plays at New Hampshire on Tuesday. Boston College hosts South Carolina on Tuesday in the SEC/ACC Men’s Challenge.

