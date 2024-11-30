Gregg scores career-high 24, No. 3 Gonzaga beats Davidson 90-65 at Battle 4 Atlantis

NAASSAU, Bahamas — Ben Gregg scored a career-high 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting, Graham Ike added 18 points and 10 rebounds and No. 3 Gonzaga beat Davidson 90-65 Friday night in the fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Braden Huff scored 14 points and Dusty Stromer 10 for Gonzaga (7-1).

Huff scored six points and Gregg added four before Ryan Nembhard converted a three-point play to cap a 13-1 run and give Gonzaga a 33-19 lead with 7:08 left in the first half. Gregg added a 3-pointer that made it a 15-point game about 2 minutes later and the Bulldogs took a 42-31 lead into halftime.

Davidson (5-2) trailed by double figures throughout the second half.

Reed Bailey scored 19 points and Roberts Blums 11 for the Wildcats.

Setting the table

Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard went into the game leading the nation in total assists (72, more than 32 Division-I teams) and assists per game (10.3). The senior, who set the program's single-season record with 243 assists last season, had a career-high (and a tournament-record) 14 against Davidson, his third consecutive game and sixth this season with double-digit assists.

Up next

Davidson: The Wildcats play host to Charleston Southern on Dec. 6, the second meeting all-time between the programs. Davidson beat the Buccaneers 110-67 on Dec. 10, 2017.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs take on No. 8 Kentucky in the Battle in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena on Dec. 7. Graham Ike scored 23 points to help Gonzaga win 89-85 at Kentucky last season.