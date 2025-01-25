SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Coaches Staley, Mulkey show off their fashion style in LSU-South Carolina showdown

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts during the first...

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Columbia, S.C., Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

By The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The showdown between second-ranked South Carolina and fifth-ranked LSU featured the last two national champions and two of the best teams in the country this season.

It also showcased two of the most stylish coaches — fashion wise — in the women’s game in the Gamecocks’ Dawn Staley and the Tigers’ Kim Mulkey.

The two, who have combined for seven national titles, did not disappoint Friday in the regular-season matchup between their powerhouse programs.

Staley went all garnet — the school’s colors are garnet and black — with a Gucci sweatshirt and leather pants.

Mulkey sported a sparkly, black blazer adorned with stars, suns and moons.

