SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Dawson Garcia's big double-double leads fast-starting Minnesota's 80-60 win over Bethune-Cookman

By The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Dawson Garcia had 23 points and 14 rebounds, and Minnesota rode a 46-point first half to a season-opening 80-60 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night.

Garcia was 4-of-10 shooting but made 14 free throws in 16 attempts. He also had six assists. Braeden Carrington scored 13 points and Elijah Hawkins added 10 for the Golden Gophers.

A 16-2 run helped Minnesota build a 26-11 lead through the first 9 1/2 minutes and the Gophers went on to lead 46-22 at the break.

Jakobi Heady led the Tigers with 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Zion Harmon and Damani McEntire scored 11 points each.

Garcia, a 6-foot-11 junior, is Minnesota's leading returning scorer (15.3 ppg in 2022-23) on a roster with eight newcomers — four transfers and four freshmen. Transfer Parker Fox, who scored seven points, saw his first action with the Golden Gophers after missing the past two seasons with knee injuries.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME