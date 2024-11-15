SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Wood has career high 17 points in No. 16 Duke women's 84-49 win over Dayton

By The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. — Jordan Wood came off the bench to score a career-high 17 points, Toby Fournier added 15 and No. 16 Duke defeated Dayton 84-49 on Thursday night.

Wood was 8-of-11 shooting and led the Blue Devils with nine points in the first half when they took a 37-23 lead.

Reigan Richardson added 12, Oluchi Okananwa 11 and Ashlon Jackson and Vanessa de Jesus 10 each for Duke (3-1), which shot 50%. The Blue Devils made only 9 of 19 free throws and had 16 turnovers but they turned 24 Flyers turnovers in 32 points and dominated paint points 48-12.

Ivy Wolf hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points while Ajok Madol added 12 points for Dayton (2-1).

Leading by 14 at halftime, Duke continued to pull away in the third period with an early 13-0 run. The Blue Devils finished the period with an 10-5 run with Richardson and Okananwa hitting 3s to lead 62-37. They outscored Dayton 22-12 in the final period.

The Blue Devils extended their seven-point first-quarter lead to as many as 17 in the second period after a 3-pointer by Richardson before going into the half ahead 37-23.

Rikki Harris had a bucket plus a 3-pointer to open the game when Dayton scored the first eight points. Duke outscored the Flyers 17-2 the rest of the period.

