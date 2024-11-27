SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 9 Kansas State women cruise to a 92-66 win over DePaul in Ball Dawgs Classic consolation game

By The Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. — Ayoka Lee scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead No. 9 Kansas State to a 92-66 victory over DePaul on Wednesday in a consolation game of the Ball Dawgs Classic.

Serena Sundell also had a double-double for the Wildcats (6-1), with 15 points and 11 assists. Zyanna Walker scored 13 points and Taryn Sides and Temira Poindexter each chipped in 11.

The Wildcats outscored DePaul in the paint 56-26. They are averaging 48.2 points per game in the paint this season. K-State has scored 40 or more points in the paint in all seven games, including three with 50 or more.

Taylor Johnson-Matthews and Jorie Allen led the Blue Demons (2-5) with 17 points apiece.

Takeaways

DePaul: The Blue Demons have faced three top-10 opponents in a four-game span, having faced then-No. 4 Texas on Nov. 17 and No. 8 Oklahoma on Monday.

Kansas State: Lee, the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year, is 25 points away from passing Kendra Wecker for the K-State career scoring record (2,333).

Key moment

With the game tied 11-all midway through the first quarter, Kansas State closed it on an 11-0 run to take a 22-11 lead into the second quarter and never looked back.

Key stat

6 — The Wildcats hit 12 field goals in the second quarter, with six of them coming from 3-point range. Kansas State drained 6 of 9 from long range in the second to help build a 21-point halftime lead.

Up next

DePaul: Hosts SIU Edwardsville on Sunday.

Kansas State: Hosts Central Arkansas on Sunday.

