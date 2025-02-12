Jones scores 19 points as No. 18 Marquette snaps 3-game skid by defeating DePaul 68-58

MILWAUKEE — Kam Jones had 19 points and moved into third place on Marquette’s career scoring list as the 18th-ranked Golden Eagles snapped a three-game skid by beating DePaul 68-58 on Tuesday night.

Jones increased his total to 1,870 points and passed Lazar Hayward, who scored 1,859 points for Marquette from 2006-10.

Marquette’s top two career scorers are Markus Howard (2,761 from 2016-20) and Jerel McNeal (1,985 from 2005-09).

Stevie Mitchell added 17 points as Marquette (19-6, 10-4 Big East) ended its longest losing streak since dropping four straight games in 2021-22, the first season of Shaka Smart’s coaching tenure.

CJ Gunn had 14 points, Isaiah Rivera 13, David Thomas 11 and Layden Blocker 10 for DePaul (11-14, 2-12).

Marquette has won eight of the last nine meetings, including an 85-83 overtime victory at DePaul on Jan. 14.

Takeaways

DePaul: Injuries continue to hinder the Blue Demons. Junior forward NJ Benson left in the second half after hurting his hand. DePaul already lost point guard Conor Enright to season-ending shoulder surgery earlier this month.

Marquette's Chase Ross gets past DePaul's Isaiah Rivera during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Milwaukee. Credit: AP/Morry Gash

Marquette: Although the Golden Eagles ended their skid, the team's 3-point struggles continue. Marquette was 4 of 25 from beyond the arc and is shooting just 27.8% (30 of 108) from 3-point range over its last four games. DePaul also struggled, going 4 of 24 on 3-point attempts.

Key moment

The game was tied early in the second half before Marquette went on an 18-2 run. Jones had Marquette’s first eight points during that spurt, while DePaul went scoreless for a stretch of 5 1/2 minutes.

Key stats

Marquette entered with a minus-2.2 rebound margin, but the Golden Eagles outrebounded DePaul 44-36 and had a 15-2 edge in second-chance points.

Up next

DePaul visits Xavier on Saturday. Marquette hosts Seton Hall next Tuesday.