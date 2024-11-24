Hunter Sallis scores a season-high 31 as Wake Forest holds off Detroit Mercy 67-57

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hunter Sallis scored a season-high 31 points and put up seven of Wake Forest's final nine points to earn a 67-57 win over Detroit Mercy in the first meeting between the schools on Saturday night.

Sallis drilled a 3-pointer just under the five-minute mark to push the Wake Forest lead to 12, 61-49 and Davin Cosby added a layup to make it 14-point advantage, but the Titans answered with a pair of Jared Lary free throws and an Orlando Lovejoy trey to get within single digits at 63-54. Sallis hit a jumper with. two minutes left but Lary answered with a three-point play to get within eight, 65-57. Sallis hit two free throws with 16 seconds left to set the final margin.

Sallis topped 1,000 points in his Wake Forest career, the 60th player to top that mark. Against the Titans Sallis knocked down 5 of 9 from beyond the arc and was 12 of 18 from the field, adding four assists and three steals. Cosby knocked down 3 of 11 from long range and finished with 11 points for the Deacons (6-1).

Lovejoy finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead Detroit Mercy (3-3). TJ Nadeau added 13 points and nine rebounds off the bench and Lary contributed 10 points.

Wake Forest takes on No. 21 Florida at Lake Buena Vista, Florida on Thanksgiving Day.