Division III women's hoops preview

Division III women

Farmingdale State

The Rams were 20-12 and made it to the Skyline Conference championship, where they lost to Mount St. Mary. Coach Chris Mooney, now in his 12th season, will see the return of guards Nikita Green (10.2) and Kayla Koch (9.2)and leading rebounder Natasha Smalls (9.2). G Jeanette Zubizaretta is a threat from three-point range and G JanelMonah is back after a knee injury.

Old Westbury

Seven players return for coach Michael Krasnoff, who had a program best record of 20-8. PG Kim Weathers was the rookie of the year after averaging 20.5 points, 3.5 steals, 3.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds. F Abigail Williams led the team with 31 blocked shots. G Denise Zajonc averaged 6.8 points off the bench. Deslyn Applewhaite (8.9, 4.8) will play small forward, forwards DeAnra Scott and Ruth Vargas return.

St. Joseph's

Former East Islip and North Babylon High School coach Mike Petre begins his first season in the college ranks. Three-year starter Nicole Redding is back at point guard and F Amanda Bender is the other top returning player. Twins Christina and Laura Cohen, both sophomore guards fromSmithtown East, should help improve last year's 9-16 finish.

USMMA

Matt Dempsey hopes to improve on last year's 7-18 recordwith the return of G Tamara Kaileh (12.0, 4.3) of Kings Park and senior FAlicen Heinrich (7.0, 5.4).

USCAA Women

Briarcliffe College has been nationally ranked in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association on a regular basis and this season should be no exception for coach Jay Lynch, who was 17-5 last season. It was the most victories in program history.

Former Uniondale High school star guard Ifeanyi Ofili (14.0, 7 assists, 3 steals) returns for her sophomore year. F Jessica Little(12.0, 10.9) and G Shenita Urpuhart also are back. Suffolk County CC transfer FAshley Drumgole is the top newcomer.