Jackson, Mair and Richardson score 14 each, No. 14 Duke women beat Boston College 86-59

By The Associated Press

BOSTON — Ashlon Jackson, Taina Mair and Reigan Richardson scored 14 points apiece on Thursday night to help No. 14 Duke beat Boston College 86-59.

Oluchi Okananwa added 12 points and Toby Fournier 11 for Duke (11-3, 2-0 ACC). Jackson, Mair and Jadyn Donovan — who finished with 10 rebounds and six points — each had three of the Blue Devils' 14 steals.

Dontavia Waggoner led Boston College (10-6, 1-2) with 20 points.

Richardson hit a jumper 21 seconds into the game that sparked a 12-4 opening run and Duke never trailed.

The Eagles made 1 of 10 from the field and committed 15 turnovers — including eight Duke steals — in the second quarter. The Blue Devils reeled off the first 15 points and outscored Boston College 19-2 in the period, tying their program record for fewest points allowed in a second quarter (Georgia on March 19, 2018, and Hampton on March 18, 2017).

The Eagles trailed by double figures throughout the second half.

Duke shot 52% (33 of 63) from the field, hit 7 of 14 from 3-point range and scored 22 points off 29 Boston College turnovers, the Eagles' season high.

Andrea Daley, T’yana Todd and Teya Sidberry, who went into the game averaging a combined 33.7 points per game this season, totaled 20 points on 7-of-25 shooting for Boston College.

