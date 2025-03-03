SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 16 Duke women beat No. 24 Florida St. 71-57, clinch No. 3 seed, double bye at ACC Tournament

By The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Reserve Toby Fournier scored 10 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 16 Duke pull away late and beat No. 24 Florida State 71-57 on Sunday night to clinch the No. 3 seed — and a double bye — at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Duke (23-7, 14-4 ACC) plays a quarterfinal game on Friday. Florida State will be the No. 5 seed and plays Thursday in a second-round game.

Fournier made 11 of 15 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Ashlon Jackson scored 14 points for Duke and Taina Mair added 10.

Makayla Timpson made a layup 12 seconds into the fourth quarter to make it 49-all. Fournier scored eight points before Jackson's layup about 3 1/2 minutes later capped a 12-0 run and the Blue Devils led by at least nine the rest of the way.

Timpson led the Seminoles (23-7, 13-5) with 25 points on 11-of-19 shooting. O’Mariah Gordon and Ta’Niya Latson added nine points apiece but combined to shoot 21% (7 of 33) from the field. Latson, who went in as the nation's leading scorer at 26.0 per game, made 3 of 21 and 1 of 8 from behind the arc.

Duke outrebounded the Seminoles 51-35, scored 16 second-chance points off 19 offensive rebounds and outscored FSU 12-6 from the free-throw line.

Florida State, which went into the game as the No. 1 scoring offense in the nation (89.4 per game), scored its fewest points in a game this season. The Seminoles shot 36.4% (24 of 66) from the field, also a season low.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME