No. 4 Duke overcomes a sluggish start and beats Incarnate Word 72-46

DURHAM, N.C. — Khaman Maluach scored a season-high 17 points and No. 4 Duke beat Incarnate Word 72-46 on Tuesday night.

Maluach — a 7-foot-2 freshman center from South Sudan — shot 6 of 7 from floor and had seven rebounds as the Blue Devils (8-2) won their fourth straight. Isaiah Evans scored 14 points and Kon Knueppel 10.

Jalin Anderson and Dylan Hayman each scored 11 points for Incarnate Word (5-5).

Duke played without second-leading rebounder Maliq Brown, who is day-to-day with toe injury. The Blue Devils won the rebounding battle 44-26 and outscored the Cardinals 30-14 in the paint.

Takeaways

Duke: Playing for the third time in seven days, the Blue Devils overcame a slow start for their sixth win in seven games.

Incarnate Word: The Cardinals were outmatched by Duke. But they should be competitive in Southland Conference play.

Key Moment

Leading Incarnate Word by seven points at the break, Duke opened the second half with Maluach slamming a lob from Sion James, sparking a decisive 30-9 run.

Duke guard Caleb Foster (1) drives to the basket against Incarnate Word guard TJ Ford Jr. (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Durham, N.C. Credit: AP/Matt Kelley

Key Stat

Duke entered the game ranked first in KenPom's adjusted defense efficiency metric with a mark of 89.4. The Blue Devils limited the Cardinals to their lowest point total of the season.

Up Next

Duke will host George Mason next Tuesday, while Incarnate Word hosts Our Lady of the Lake University on Sunday.