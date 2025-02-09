Fournier and Jackson help No. 10 Duke overwhelm Miami 90-49

DURHAM, N.C. — Toby Fournier scored 24 points and Ashlon Jackson made five 3-pointers on the way to 23 points as No. 10 Duke blew past Miami 90-49 on Sunday.

Oluchi Okananwa had 16 points for the Blue Devils (19-5, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won twice since Monday night’s loss at No. 14 N.C. State.

Cameron Williams scored 14 points and Haley Cavinder added 10 for Miami (13-10, 3-9), which is winless in two games this month after a 2-6 January.

Duke had a 47-5 advantage in bench scoring.

It was the Blue Devils' sixth ACC victory by at least 25 points, including four romps by more than 30 points.

Takeaways

Miami: The Hurricanes committed 14 turnovers in the first 15 minutes, at times unable to solve Duke’s full-court press. Miami lost for the 10th time in 11 visits to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke: The Blue Devils had their defense swarming again, forcing Miami into a season-high 28 turnovers. Fournier, a freshman, reached 20 points for the seventh time, including in back-to-back games.

Key moment

Duke scored the first 11 points of the second quarter in less than three minutes, with Jackson’s two 3-pointers capping the burst for a 31-10 lead.

Key stat

The Blue Devils made eight 3-point shots. The Hurricanes, who missed their first eight 3s, matched their second-fewest 3-pointers of the season, going 4 for 18 from long range.

Up next

Duke visits Wake Forest on Thursday night, while Miami returns to the area to face No. 14 N.C. State on Thursday.