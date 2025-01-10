No. 19 North Carolina women pull away in OT for a win over No. 14 Duke after losing 16-point lead

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Alyssa Ustby scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and No. 19 North Carolina made 10 of 14 free throws in overtime to beat No. 14 Duke 53-46 on Thursday night after blowing a 16-point lead in the second half.

After the Blue Devils scored the first three points in overtime, Blanca Thomas made three free throws before Lexi Donarski drilled a 3-pointer to put the Tar Heels up 46-43. North Carolina made three more free throws before Ashlon Jackson hit a 3 for Duke to make it 49-46 with 42 seconds to play.

Lanie Grant and Reniya Kelly then made two free throws apiece to ice it for the Tar Heels.

Grant scored nine points, going 7 of 7 from the foul line, and Kelly had eight for North Carolina (14-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which won despite shooting 32% with a season-high 26 turnovers.

Jackson had 10 points for Duke (12-4, 3-1).

It wasn't an offensive masterpiece by any stretch for the long-time rivals.

Duke shot 22% with 10 turnovers and the Tar Heels shot 21% with 11 turnovers in the first half, which ended in a 16-16 tie. North Carolina opened the second half with a 16-0 run, doubling their score from the first half by making 6 of 7 shots.

The Blue Devils missed their first 14 shots of the third quarter, running their streak to 16 straight misses, and had five turnovers.

The Tar Heels pushed the lead to eight in the fourth quarter before the Blue Devils scored seven and a Reigan Richardson 3-pointer tied it at 38 at the 3:38 mark. Kelly hit a jumper and Jackson made two free throws with 42.2 seconds left as both teams missed opportunities in the closing seconds.

Boston College visits North Carolina and Duke goes to Virginia on Sunday.