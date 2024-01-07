Mark Mitchell scores career-high 23 points as No. 14 Duke knocks off Notre Dame 67-59

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Mark Mitchell scored 19 of his career-high 23 points in the second half, and No. 14 Duke pulled away from Notre Dame for a 67-59 victory on Saturday.

The 6-foot-9 Mitchell also grabbed 14 rebounds, continuing his midseason surge. The sophomore forward scored 21 points in an 86-66 win against Syracuse on Tuesday night.

Duke (11-3, 2-1 ACC) earned its sixth consecutive victory. Jeremy Roach went 9 for 9 at the free-throw line and scored 18 points for the Blue Devils. Jared McCain finished with 11 points.

Freshman guard Markus Burton led Notre Dame with 18 points. Braeden Shrewsberry made four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.

The Fighting Irish (6-9, 1-3) led 24-15 with 7:06 left in the first half. But the Blue Devils responded with a 14-3 run for a 29-27 lead at the break.

Mitchell then took over, scoring Duke's first 14 points in the second half. Notre Dame closed to 57-55 on Tae Davis' layup with about three minutes left, but Kyle Filipowski responded with a layup for Duke and Mitchell scored on a putback.

Mitchell was 8 for 12 from the field and 2 for 2 from 3-point range. He was 1 for 22 from beyond the arc coming into the game.

Duke's Mark Mitchell shoots next to Notre Dame's Matt Zona (25) as Duke's Ryan Young (15) watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. Credit: AP/Michael Caterina

Mitchell helped pick up the slack for a shaky performance by the 7-foot Filipowski, who finished with seven points on 2-for-12 shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils committed nine of their 11 turnovers in the first half. They outscored the Irish 18-5 in points off turnovers. They also went 17 for 21 at the line, compared to 8 for 16 for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame: Kebba Njie gave the Irish a lift with nine points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots.

Notre Dame's Julian Roper II (1) drives past Duke's Kyle Filipowski (30) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. Credit: AP/Michael Caterina

UP NEXT

Duke: Visits Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The Blue Devils play the Panthers twice in their next three games.

Notre Dame: Visits Georgia Tech on Tuesday.

___

